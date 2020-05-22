Benzeer urged Head of Presidential Council, Justice Minister to speed up implementation of court rulings

The international law professor and founding member of the National Dialogue Organization, Dr. Ramadan Benzeer, has called on the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj and Minister of Justice Mohammad Lamloum to speed up the implementation of court orders that are now at the executive phase, saying this issue is related to the judicial police not armed brigades.

Dr. Benzeer told Ain Libya that executing the court orders in Libya boosts adherence to the rule of law and the establishes the state of institutions that can protect human rights.

“Not implementing the court orders is considered injustice and the employees who abstain from executing the orders are subject to legal procedures.” Benzeer explained.

He also reminded of the Winston Churchill quote during World War II, when he said: “If history says Britain has lost the war is easier than saying Britain abstained from executing judicial orders,” which speaks of the importance of executing judicial orders and court rulings.

Dr. Benzeer hoped Al-Sarraj and Lamloum would commit to implementing the court rulings so that Al-Sarraj’s call for the importance of the judicial system can be translated into reality.