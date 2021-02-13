Biden extends sanctions on Gaddafi family

President of the United States Joe Biden has moved to extend the sanctions imposed on family members of the late Muammar Gaddafi for an additional year.

The US president explained that these measures are necessary to protect against the unlawful transfer of assets and other violations by the colonel’s family to further obstruct the peace process in Libya.

Biden added in a statement to the US congress that these people are responsible for crimes committed against the people of Libya, and have used weapons of war, mercenaries and inhumane violence against unarmed civilians.

He also noted that there is too great a risk of misappropriation of Libya’s asset by members of the Gaddafi family, members of the previous regime still at large or close partners to them.

In relevant news, Biden also moved to extend the state of national emergency in Libya by another year, following in the footsteps of former US president Barack Obama who first issued the resolution on February 25, 2011.