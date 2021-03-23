Libya

Blinken: Removal of foreign forces of Libya is vital to its progress

US States Secretary of State affirms his government's support of Libya's new government and the importance of removing foreign actors from Libyan soil

BY Libyan Express

Blinken stressed the importance of implementing all sections of the ceasefire agreement signed last October. [Photo: Internet]
The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with new Libyan prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debiba over the phone to discuss recent developments and what the US can do to aid Libya in its path to stability.

According to a statement issued by the US state department, the two emphasized the need for a free and fair election and other measures to end the Libyan conflict, most notably the removal of all foreign forces from Libya without any further delay.

” Secretary Blinken and interim Prime Minister Dabaiba emphasized the importance of ending the conflict through an inclusive political process, providing essential public services, and ensuring free, fair, and credible elections on December 24, 2021.” The statement read.

Blinken also affirmed his government’s commitment to supporting Libya during its transitional period and ensuring that national elections are carried out and honestly and fairly for the benefit of all Libyans.

