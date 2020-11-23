Libya

Bodies of 5 migrants heading to Europe wash up in Misurata

BY Libyan Express

Migrants leave a boat at the coast of Tajoura, east of Tripoli, Libya June 20, 2018. [Photo: Reuters]
The Libyan Red Crescent on Sunday recovered 5 migrants bodies from the sea near the city of  Misurata, some 250 km east of the capital Tripoli.

“We recovered five bodies after receiving a notification from local authorities in Misurata”, a senior source familiar told Libyan Express.

Migrant departures from Libya’s coast increased by nearly 300 percent this year between January and the end of April, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the UN.

More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with more than 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the IOM.

