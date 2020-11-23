Bodies of 5 migrants heading to Europe wash up in Misurata

The Libyan Red Crescent on Sunday recovered 5 migrants bodies from the sea near the city of Misurata, some 250 km east of the capital Tripoli.

“We recovered five bodies after receiving a notification from local authorities in Misurata”, a senior source familiar told Libyan Express.

Migrant departures from Libya’s coast increased by nearly 300 percent this year between January and the end of April, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the UN.

More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with more than 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the IOM.