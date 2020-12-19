Libya

Bodies of children found on Libyan shores

Boat carrying families to Italy capsized on Libyan coast

BY Libyan Express

Member of the Libyan Red Crescent looks on in horror at the blankets of the children were they were found. [Photo: AFP]
Four young bodies were recovered by The Libyan Red Crescent’s rescue teams after a boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized in the waters.

The Libyan Red Crescent detailed that the bodies washed up near Al-Zawiya city and that they were Egyptian, ageing five to ten.

The team said that they were informed of a boat sinking on the high sea with 30 people on board, the boat was headed to Italy and the children and their families on board were living in the city of Sabrata.

The fate of the other passengers, their nationalities and point of departure is yet to be known.

UNICEF commented on the tragic accident by calling for the safety and protection for every child in Libya.

