Borders between Libya and Tunisia to reopen November 14th

Libya and Tunis to lift travel restrictions and recommence flights as soon as the 14th of November.

Libyan airports have been notified by authorities of the reopening of flights with Tunis. This is following an agreement on a health protocol to protect travellers and the public from the continued spread of COVID-19.

For safe movement of travellers on both air and land, the instated health protocol will aim to be vigilant in ensuring precautionary measures are followed. These Covid safety procedures will include maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

Furthermore, it will be required of people intending to travel to both countries to sign a pledge vowing to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, fill out a form of personal information and provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours priors to travelling.