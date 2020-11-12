Libya

Borders between Libya and Tunisia to reopen November 14th

BY Libyan Express

Libya and Tunis to lift travel restrictions and recommence flights as soon as the 14th of November.

Libyan airports have been notified by authorities of the reopening of flights with Tunis. This is following an agreement on a health protocol to protect travellers and the public from the continued spread of COVID-19.

For safe movement of travellers on both air and land, the instated health protocol will aim to be vigilant in ensuring precautionary measures are followed. These Covid safety procedures will include maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

Furthermore, it will be required of people intending to travel to both countries to sign a pledge vowing to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, fill out a form of personal information and provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours priors to travelling.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

Waha Oil’s continued efforts to return to Dahra field

Libya

Libya’s ambassador to UN urges for investigation into murder of female lawyer…

Libya

EU welcomes commencement of intra-Libyan negotiations

Libya

Prominent female activist killed by gunmen in Benghazi

Submit a Correction

For: Borders between Libya and Tunisia to reopen November 14th

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.