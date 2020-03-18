Borther of Libyan Manchester Arena bomber found guilty for murder

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people.

Hashem Abedi, dual Libyan and British national, had denied helping to plan the “sudden and lethal” blast which killed or injured “nearly 1,000”.

The Old Bailey heard the pair worked together to source materials used in the suicide blast after an Ariana Grande show at the venue.

Prosecutors said Hashem was “jointly responsible” with his brother for the attack on 22 May 2017.

The Manchester-born siblings “stood shoulder to shoulder” in the plot, with younger sibling Hashem “just as guilty of murder” as the bomber himself, the court heard.

Hashem, 22, was also found guilty of one count of attempted murder, encompassing the remaining injured, and conspiring to cause explosions.

He was not in court for the unanimous verdicts after he dismissed his legal team last week and decided to take no further part in the trial.