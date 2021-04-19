Bosnia resumes issuing of visas, reopens embassy in Tripoli

The Bosnian Embassy in Tripoli will reopen and resume the process of issuing visas to Libyan citizens shortly according to an announcement by the Libyan Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The statement by the Embassy credited the joint efforts and coordination between it and the Bosnian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this step forward as Libyan citizens can now obtain a to visit Bosnia through its embassy Tripoli starting today.

The Libyan embassy stressed that this is a vital step come after it had reached an agreement with the Bosnian Ministry of Foreign Affairs where the two sides agreed to provide all facilities to the citizens of the respective countries to contribute to supporting cooperation of mutual interest, especially in the field of tourism, trade exchange, investment and developing cooperative relations between the two countries.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is not part of the EU but is part of the Schengen visa process. The news would mean that the Bosnian embassy in Tripoli would be the first to start issuing Schengen visas in Tripoli.

