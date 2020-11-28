Business

Brega Oil drivers on strike after attack

The company has called on the authorities for the protection of its drivers

BY Libyan Express

The company has reassured people of the availability of fuel in its warehouses. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The drivers of the Oil Marketing Company, Brega, are staging a strike because of the repeated attacks on the fuel vehicles.

The company appealed through its official Facebook page to the security authorities to assume their responsibilities and to provide protection to the drivers of fuel trucks, their derivatives and those of the distribution companies.

Brega has said that it is not responsible for any shortages or congestion that may occur in front of the gas stations due to the attacks and strikes by the drivers.

The company assured citizens of the availability of fuel in all its warehouses, indicating that the reason for the closure of some fuel stations is the result of the attack on a truck driver in the airport road in Tripoli on Friday.

This comes just a week after the Brega’s parent company, National Oil Corporation’s headquarters was attacked by unknown armed men attempting to enter the premises but were deterred when the Petroleum Facilities Guards reinforcements arrived on the scene and secured the building without any casualties or damage to the property.

