Libya

Brega reassures citizens of the availability of oil

Tanker carrying 34 million liters of fuel to dock in Tripoli's harbor

BY Libyan Express

Oil Tanker Anwar Libya to dock in Tripoli’s seaport. [Photo: Brega Oil]
The oil marketing company Brega reassured citizens today, that the fuel tanker Anwar Libya is preparing to dock in Tripoli seaport with a load of 34 million litres of fuel.

The company clarified in a statement on its official Facebook page that today, Saturday, it will resume the process of delivering fuel from the carrier Anwar Libya to distribution companies to deliver gas stations across the city. 

The statement went on to point out that the capital’s stations have been supplied from the Zawiya warehouse to meet the recent shortage of fuel.

The oil marketing company called on citizens to remain patient and responsible, reminding them that there is no reason for panic as fuel is available and will be delivered to meet their consumption needs.

