Brega to begin distributing gasoline from Tripoli’s oil depot

Brega Petroleum Marketing Company announced this week completion of the filling and operation of the petrol fuel tank located in the airport road 120 with an estimated storage capacity of 25 million litres.

The company began distributing fuel from the Tripoli oil depot after maintenance on the supply line network related to the fuel tank bottling unit of its distribution companies.

According to the Brega’s Public Information Office, the maintenance of the supply lines was carried out with patriotic Libyan efforts, despite scarce means and the lack of spare parts.