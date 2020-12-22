Business

Brega warns distributors against monopolizing kerosene

Oil Marketing company promises legal consequences for any stations that violate assigned prices

BY Libyan Express

Brega Oil confirms kerosene is meant for public home use only. [Photo: Brega Oil]
Brega Oil Marketing company warned companies responsible for the distribution of oil from monopolizing the kerosene that is meant to be received by the citizens.

In a post on its Facebook page, the company confirmed that the quantities of kerosene distributed to the stations are meant for home use and are sold at a subsidized price meant for public use only.

Brega oil firmly warned stations whose names were published from monopolizing the kerosene by raising the prices, preventing the citizens from obtaining it or selling to other organizations for a profit.

It also noted that the inspection committee has commenced its thorough investigation into any violations in the prices of gas, fuel, and petroleum derivatives in general.

The company promised to take all necessary legal measures with the Acting Attorney General against any stations that are proven to be involved in the abuse of kerosene and called for citizens to report any violations at any time of the day to following numbers: 091-3696431/091-3002693.

