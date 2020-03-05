Budget worth 38.5 billion dinars approved for 2020 in Libya

The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) approved Tuesday the 2020 budget and financial arrangements as worth 38.5 billion dinars.

The passing of the budget came right after a meeting at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) in Tripoli.

The meeting was attended by the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj, Head of Audit Bureau Khalid Shakshak, Speaker of the House of Representatives in Tripoli Hamouda Sayala, Head of High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri, Governor of CBL Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir, and the commander of join operations room Osama Juwaili.

The officials also agreed to form a crisis committee for the attendees in addition to the Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha in order to tackle the ongoing crises and provide the necessary services for Libyans, according to the media office of GNA.