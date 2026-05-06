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Burkina Faso suspends TV5Monde broadcasts over terrorism coverage

BY Libyan Express
TV5Monde taken off air in Burkina Faso amid security reporting dispute

Authorities in Burkina Faso have ordered the suspension of broadcasts by TV5Monde across the country, accusing the French-language television network of repeated violations linked to its coverage of security issues and counterterrorism operations.

In a statement seen by Libyan Express, Burkina Faso’s Higher Council for Communication said the decision was issued under an administrative ruling following what it described as “numerous breaches” of media laws and professional ethics.

The regulator alleged that the broadcaster aired misleading information and engaged in what it called the “promotion of terrorism” in news bulletins transmitted between April and May 2026, relating to attacks that took place in Mali on 25 April.

According to the council, the latest measures follow earlier sanctions imposed on the channel in 2024, when its broadcasts were suspended twice over what authorities described at the time as similar professional violations.

The regulator also urged media organisations operating in Burkina Faso to adhere to professional standards and comply with ethical and regulatory rules governing journalistic work in the country.

TV5Monde is an international French-language television network headquartered in Paris and backed by several public broadcasters from France, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada. The channel broadcasts news, cultural and entertainment programming to audiences across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, and remains widely available in African markets.

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