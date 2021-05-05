Campaign against illicit begging in the streets continues in Tripoli

This week, the Tripoli Security Directorate, in collaboration with the Anti-Illegal Migration Service, apprehended 14 illegal immigrants who frequented the streets of Tripoli to illegally beg for money, three of whom were Arab women dressed in traditional Libyan clothing to hide their faces.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a press release on its official page that legal action had been taken against them and that they had been referred to the appropriate authorities.

The Tripoli Security Directorate, in collaboration with the Anti-Illegal Migration Service, will continue their campaign against begging in the region, according to the Ministry.