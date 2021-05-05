Libya

Campaign against illicit begging in the streets continues in Tripoli

Tripoli Security Directorate and the Anti-Illegal Migration Service, continues its campaign against illicit begging in the streets

BY Libyan Express

The phenomenon of  begging for money on the street has increased in recent years as Libya has seen a spike in illegal immigrants in the country. [Photo: MoI]
This week, the Tripoli Security Directorate, in collaboration with the Anti-Illegal Migration Service, apprehended 14 illegal immigrants who frequented the streets of Tripoli to illegally beg for money, three of whom were Arab women dressed in traditional Libyan clothing to hide their faces.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a press release on its official page that legal action had been taken against them and that they had been referred to the appropriate authorities.

The Tripoli Security Directorate, in collaboration with the Anti-Illegal Migration Service, will continue their campaign against begging in the region, according to the Ministry.

