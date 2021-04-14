Libya

Car bomb in Tripoli kills one and injures two more

Unknown individuals blew up a car in Janzur today, resulting in one causality and two injuries

BY Libyan Express

No organizations have claimed responsibility for the explosion as of yet. [Photo: Internet]
A car bomb exploded in Tripoli today killing one person and critically injuring two others in the Janzur area.

Security sources have revealed that the explosion was caused by a homemade explosive device near the populated area of Saha, adding that no terrorist organizations have yet to claim responsibility for the attack signalling that may be a one-off incident.

Libya has spiralled over the last ten years since the ousting of the country’s previous regime resulting in the exponential increase of murders, kidnappings and bombings across the country due to the lack of law enforcement and legal consequences to these heinous acts.

Libya’s current interim government elected early this year by the UN established political dialogue forum in geneva pledged to set the country on the right path to recovery by rebuilding public infrastructure, basic services and ensuring that national elections take place later this year.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

NCDC: 18 Libyan municipalities prepared to distribute vaccines to the public

Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Greece for his first official visit

Libya

France commits One Million Euros to support National Elections in Libya

Libya

GNU’s Foreign Minister to visit Italy in the upcoming days

Submit a Correction

For: Car bomb in Tripoli kills one and injures two more

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.