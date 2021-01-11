Libya

CBL to commence the sale of foreign currency to the public

Liquidity to be made available in upcoming days as well as currency exchange services

BY Libyan Express

Libyan banks receive the green light to distribute foreign currency according to the new exchange rate. [Photo: CBL]
A member of the exchange rate committee in the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) Musbah Al-Ekary announced that the CBL has issued an order to modify the dinar exchange rate to all banks operating in the country to start applying it and provide currency exchange services to citizens.

Al-Ekary also confirmed that liquidity will be made available in the upcoming days with the elimination of the limited withdrawal limit and raising it up to 10 thousand Libyan dinars a month.

He also expects that the liquidity crisis in the country will improve drastically in the upcoming two weeks and that the difference between cash and cheques will be completely eliminated.

In a statement to ‘Free Libya’ news channel he clarified that studies conducted by the CBL indicate that so long as the oil revenue remains consistent, the bank will be able to consistently provide foreign currencies.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Bank of Development Director accused of corruption and theft

Libya

Bashagha launches operation to counter organized crime, drug and human trafficking

Libya

Head of NCDC warns that Covid-19 situation in Libya is worsening

Libya

Aguila Saleh: We do not beg or take orders from anyone

Submit a Correction

For: CBL to commence the sale of foreign currency to the public

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.