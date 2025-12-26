World

Ceasefire holds, but risks remain, Lebanon’s president warns

BY Libyan Express
Aoun calls for stability amid continued Israeli violations

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun sought to reassure the country on Thursday, stressing that diplomacy remains Beirut’s preferred route to prevent a slide back into conflict, even as he acknowledged the sensitivity of persuading Hezbollah to place national priorities above military posturing.

Speaking from the patriarchal seat in Bkerke after talks with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, President Aoun warned against developments that could reignite tensions along Lebanon’s southern border. “Things are heading towards positive conclusions,” he said, hinting at understandings being forged behind the scenes that go beyond a temporary truce.

The president portrayed diplomacy as Lebanon’s primary shield against renewed violence, with the aim of transforming the fragile ceasefire into lasting stability that could open the door to reconstruction and national recovery after years of crisis.

Looking ahead, Aoun voiced hope for what he described as the “birth of a new Lebanon” next year, signalling aspirations for sustained peace and social renewal. At the same time, he pointed to persistent Israeli violations in the south, describing the area as a “bleeding wound” despite a ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024. His remarks amounted to an implicit appeal for stronger international enforcement of the truce.

Earlier this month, Lebanon held its first direct civilian-level talks with Israel since 1983. The discussions, chaired by former ambassador to Washington Simon Karam, were conducted under a United Nations-backed mechanism tasked with monitoring the ceasefire. The panel brings together representatives from Lebanon, France, Israel, the United States and the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL.

Despite the president’s cautious optimism, Hezbollah’s continued armed presence remains a central obstacle to a durable settlement. The group argues that its arsenal serves as a deterrent against potential Israeli aggression, while Israel and several international actors maintain that the existence of a parallel military force undermines UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the authority of the Lebanese army in the south.

The Lebanese state says it is working to reinforce the army’s role as the sole guarantor of security along the border. Hezbollah, however, insists that border arrangements do not amount to disarmament, linking its weapons to broader regional calculations and balances of power between Tehran and Western capitals, rather than decisions driven solely by Lebanese national interest.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
World

Malian forces conduct aerial operations targeting militant positions

World

Why the $35bn Egypt–Israel gas agreement will not end the regional power struggle

World

Lebanon warns Israel may be preparing wide-scale military operation

World

Flooding puts hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans at risk, UN warns

Submit a Correction

For: Ceasefire holds, but risks remain, Lebanon’s president warns

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.