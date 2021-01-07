Libya

Ceasefire mandated prisoner swap continues successfully

Opposing administrations in Libya continue successfully exchanging prisoners in keeping with stipulations of 5+5 JMC agreement

BY Libyan Express

The UN welcomes prisoner exchange as a sign of progress. [Photo: Social media]
The ceasefire agreement mandated prisoner exchange successfully continued yesterday between the Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

According to reliable sources, for a third time and in keeping with stipulations of the ceasefire agreement 8 prisoners from GNA forces were exchanged for 20 prisoners from Haftar’s forces.

The same sources also revealed that more releases are scheduled to take places in the near future between the opposing parties.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed its support for the prisoner exchange and called for faster progression on other stipulations of the agreement including the agreed-upon reopening of the coastal road and departure of foreign forces.

The road is the main high way along the Mediterranean coast linking the capital Tripoli in the west with Benghazi in the east and has long been severed by the front line between the opposing administrations.

The prisoner exchange between Libya’s warring parties began last month and signifies the parties’ commitment to the full implementation of the Geneva truce signed in October.

The next major test of the ongoing truce will be the January 23rd deadline for all foreign forces and mercenaries to depart Libyan grounds.

According to Special Representative Stephanie Williams, there are least 20,000 foreign troops still in Libya despite the deadline for their departure fast approaching.

