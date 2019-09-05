China calls on Security Council to oblige Libyan warring parties to a ceasefire

China’s envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to take effective measures to help Libya in the cessation of current conflict and resumption of political dialogue.

The situation in Libya has been in turmoil for eight years, from which the Libyan people have endured great suffering, and the security and humanitarian situation in the surrounding regions has been deteriorating, Wu Haitao, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting on the situation concerning Libya, Xinhua reported.

Wu urged the international community to play a constructive role in seeking a solution to the question of Libya.

It is imperative to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Libya, he added.

Security Council resolutions must be strictly implemented, Wu said, adding that countries with influence should do their best to promote peace negotiations and push the parties concerned to cease conflict and resume dialogue, according to Xinhua.

It is important to adhere to the Libyan-led and Libya-owned political process, said the Chinese envoy. “China commends the relevant parties in Libya for honoring the commitment of truce during Eid al-Adha festivities.”

“All parties must build upon this, bear in mind the overarching interests of Libya and its people, further build mutual trust, and seek solutions through dialogue and consultation, with a view to ultimately achieving lasting peace, prosperity, and stability in the country,” the envoy said, Xinhua added.

Wu added the question of sanctions must be properly addressed.

Under the current circumstances, it is important to strictly implement the arms embargo to Libya, he said. “At the same time, the purpose of the sanctions is to facilitate political settlement. It is necessary to prevent negative impact on Libyan civilians and a third country caused by sanctions in other fields.”

There should be no jeopardizing the national interests of Libya and the normal life and humanitarian needs of its people, he added.

The Chinese envoy called on the sanctions committee, its secretary, and the expert panel to strictly comply with the mandate from Security Council resolutions and work impartially.

China supports the Libyan people in the pursuit for peace and stability. On the question of Libya, China has been impartial and has played a constructive role in seeking a political settlement, said Wu, reported Xinhua.

China will join hands with the international community and actively contribute to restoring peace and stability in Libya, he said