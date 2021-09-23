China oppose US sanctions move on Ethiopia

China said Wednesday that it is opposed to US sanctions on Ethiopia, Anadolu reports.

“China always holds that international law and basic norms governing international relations must be adhered to in state-to-state relations,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a news conference in Beijing.

“We oppose the wanton exertion of pressure through sanctions or the threat of imposing sanctions to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs,” he said.

US President Joe Biden approved sweeping authorizations last Friday that allow the State and Treasury departments to impose sanctions on all parties to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Biden said he is “determined” to halt the fighting. He vowed to “push for a peaceful resolution of this conflict,” and called on warring parties to halt hostilities while urging Eritrea to withdraw forces immediately.

But Zhao said the US should “prudently handle relevant issues and play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the country.”

“Ethiopia is China’s important cooperation partner in Africa. We believe that the parties concerned in Ethiopia have the wisdom and capability to properly resolve internal differences. It is our sincere hope that Ethiopia could realize national reconciliation and restore peace and stability at an early date,” said Zhao.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which ruled the country for 27 years until 2018, have been fighting since November 2020.