China urges quick resumption of political agreement in Libya

In a press release today, China called on the concerned parties in Libya to guarantee the legitimacy of the cease-fire agreement signed in Geneva this last October.

This comes during the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s regular press conference, where the Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, commented on the conclusion of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Tunisia, emphasising the importance of the early resumption of the political settlement process.

“Conflicts in Libya have lasted for years. China hopes that relevant parties in Libya will earnestly implement the ceasefire agreement and resume the political settlement process at an early date. This not only conforms to the fundamental interests of Libya, but also is conducive to peace and stability to the neighboring region.”

China joins a number of world powers, including France, Germany and the US to showcase support for the outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the upcoming elections set to take place in December of 2021.