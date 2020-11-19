Libya

China urges quick resumption of political agreement in Libya

BY Libyan Express
The 31st spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (AP Photo/Andy Wong]

In a press release today, China called on the concerned parties in Libya to guarantee the legitimacy of the cease-fire agreement signed in Geneva this last October. 

This comes during the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s regular press conference, where the Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, commented on the conclusion of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Tunisia, emphasising the importance of the early resumption of the political settlement process.

“Conflicts in Libya have lasted for years. China hopes that relevant parties in Libya will earnestly implement the ceasefire agreement and resume the political settlement process at an early date. This not only conforms to the fundamental interests of Libya, but also is conducive to peace and stability to the neighboring region.”

China joins a number of world powers, including France, Germany and the US to showcase support for the outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the upcoming elections set to take place in December of 2021.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

US passes ‘Libya Stabilisation Act’

Libya

Dialogue forum to be extended to next week

Libya

Libya’s ambassador to UN urges for investigation into murder of female lawyer…

Libya

Tunisian President: There is no room for dividing Libya

Submit a Correction

For: China urges quick resumption of political agreement in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.