Closed-door meeting between Al-Sarraj and Erdogan in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul on Sunday, just days after the Turkish leader said he was ready to send troops into Libya if so requested by Tripoli.

The closed-door meeting, which was not on Erdogan’s official agenda, took place in Istanbul’s Ottoman-era Dolmabahce Palace, the Turkish presidency said, without giving further details.

During their previous meeting in Istanbul on 27 November, the two countries made a deal on security and military cooperation, as well as maritime jurisdiction, AFP reported.