Closed-door meeting between Al-Sarraj and Erdogan in Istanbul

By Libyan Express

Erdogan and Al-Sarraj sign two MoUs in Istanbul. [Photo: Social Media]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul on Sunday, just days after the Turkish leader said he was ready to send troops into Libya if so requested by Tripoli.

The closed-door meeting, which was not on Erdogan’s official agenda, took place in Istanbul’s Ottoman-era Dolmabahce Palace, the Turkish presidency said, without giving further details.

Related Posts

UN: About 900.000 people will need humanitarian assistance in Libya in 2020

Security agreement between Libya and Turkey to be endorsed by Turkish Parliament

During their previous meeting in Istanbul on 27 November, the two countries made a deal on security and military cooperation, as well as maritime jurisdiction, AFP reported.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

UN: About 900.000 people will need humanitarian assistance in Libya in 2020

Libya

Security agreement between Libya and Turkey to be endorsed by Turkish Parliament

Libya

Head of Libya’s GNA meets with Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministers in Doha

Libya

Libya: “Zero Hour” of Haftar’s forces caused UAE and Russia heavy…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept