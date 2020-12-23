Commencement of wife and children grant

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Tuesday at the Ministry of Finance in the capital Tripoli between the ministries of Finance and Social Affairs regarding linking the payment system for the wife and children’s grant.

The MoU states that concerned parties of government will examine the mechanism for processing a new value of the grant under the new exchange rate announced by the Central Bank of Libya earlier this month.

Earlier, the presidential council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) initially approved the activation of the family allowance and the wife and children grant according to the law (6) (27) of 2013.

The council also approved the settlement of basic salaries, supporting pensions, the job seekers grant and the benefits of the martyr’s families.

The matter was then referred to the Ministry of Finance for the final submission of the executive order with consultations from the National Decision Support Centre (NDSC) as well as ministries of Economy, Labour, Social Affairs and other relevant parties.