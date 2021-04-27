Libya

Committee formed by the HCS to begin accepting nominations for sovereign positions

Libya's House Council of State forms a committee to begin the process of accepting and evaluating nominations for sovereign positions

The committee was formed in accordance with an agreement with the country’s parliament. [Photo: HCS]
The High Council of State (HCS) has established a committee to approve candidates for sovereign positions, in accordance with previous agreements between the HCS and the House of Representatives (HoR).

The committee was established at the Council’s headquarters in Tripoli during the 62nd HCS regular session, which took place on Sunday.

The majority of HCS members also approved the appointment of Sideeq Al-Sour, Director of the Attorney General’s Office’s Investigations Department, as the country’s new Attorney General.

The appointment brings an end to a long time without an Attorney General, as well as a political and jurisdictional fight over who has the power to select the Attorney General after 2011.

The session, according to the HCS media office, was devoted to addressing the country’s most recent political developments.

