Libya

Conte and Biden discuss future developments in Libya

Italian Prime Minister affirms Italy's investment in the Libyan crisis in a phone call with US president elect

BY Libyan Express

Conte stresses the importance of avoiding military conflict again in Libya. [Photo: Libyan Express]
Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a telephone meeting with the United States president-elect Joe Biden to discuss developments in Libya and the importance of avoiding a military conflict in the region. 

“During a long telephone conversation with Biden, I have reminded him of the importance of the Mediterranean region and the renewed interest in the Libyan issue,”

Conte noted that Italy has been paying close attention to the ongoing Libyan crisis for years, explaining that they are working within the framework of the European Union and NATO to resolve the conflict.

“We have never given up our constant interest in this file and aim to achieve stability in the country (Libya) by avoiding a military option and stopping external interference in accordance with the decisions of the Berlin Conference,” Conte said.

The Italian Premier stressed that Italy will never back away from the goal of unifying Libyan institutions so the country can become a unified peaceful state once again.

He also added that Italy is working constantly with all Libyan parties since the process of releasing the Italian fisherman detained in Benghazi began.

Conte concluded by reitrating once again that Libya’s problems will never be solved by a military solution and that a political dialogue is the only way to resolve the crisis.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Over 100 thousand Covid-19 cases recorded in Libya

Libya

Protestors storm Haftar military building in Jufra

Libya

Haftar forces reject UN proposal for international ceasefire monitors in Libya

Libya

Libya received more than 170 Turkish military flights in 2020

Submit a Correction

For: Conte and Biden discuss future developments in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.