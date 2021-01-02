Conte and Biden discuss future developments in Libya

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a telephone meeting with the United States president-elect Joe Biden to discuss developments in Libya and the importance of avoiding a military conflict in the region.

“During a long telephone conversation with Biden, I have reminded him of the importance of the Mediterranean region and the renewed interest in the Libyan issue,”

Conte noted that Italy has been paying close attention to the ongoing Libyan crisis for years, explaining that they are working within the framework of the European Union and NATO to resolve the conflict.

“We have never given up our constant interest in this file and aim to achieve stability in the country (Libya) by avoiding a military option and stopping external interference in accordance with the decisions of the Berlin Conference,” Conte said.

The Italian Premier stressed that Italy will never back away from the goal of unifying Libyan institutions so the country can become a unified peaceful state once again.

He also added that Italy is working constantly with all Libyan parties since the process of releasing the Italian fisherman detained in Benghazi began.

Conte concluded by reitrating once again that Libya’s problems will never be solved by a military solution and that a political dialogue is the only way to resolve the crisis.