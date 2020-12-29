Libya

Covid expenses exceed a billion, isolation centres still facing shortage

Despite massive amount of funding to combat Covid-19, health authorities continue to report deficits

BY Libyan Express

One billion dinars spent on combating Covid-19 in Libya. [Photo: Internet]
The Central Bank of Libya recently revealed that the expenses made to combat the coronavirus pandemic exceeded the billion dinar mark.

Recent data published by the CBL shows that 632 million was allocated to the military of health, 50 million directed to municipalities and local councils, and 95 million dinars were allocated to the military medicine organization to aid in confronting the quickly spreading virus.

The data also further revealed that 35 million dinars were spent on reinforcing ambulance services to be better equipped in dealing with the virus, as well as around 151 million dinars for the medical supply system, 44 million dinars for embassies and consulates, and 22 million dinars for the Ministry of Education.

Despite the enormous amount of spending to combat the virus, isolation centres across the country continue to report a massive shortage in oxygen systems and intensive care units and a deficit in testing kits leading to inaccurate data and further outbreaks of the virus.

The shortages facing health authorities and medical personnel have left people wondering if the astronomical amount of money allocated to the concerned parties had been subject to corruption and theft at the expense of the average citizen.

As of today, Libya is just a few hundred cases away from crossing the threshold of 100 thousand recorded cases of COVID-19, putting it at number six in all of Africa, despite having a population of just six million people.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libyan Navy trained by Turkish Military

Libya

Energy agreement signed between Libya and Algeria

Libya

France: There is no military solution to the Libyan crisis

Libya

Libya’s warring sides continue prisoner exchange successfully

Submit a Correction

For: Covid expenses exceed a billion, isolation centres still facing shortage

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.