Covid expenses exceed a billion, isolation centres still facing shortage

The Central Bank of Libya recently revealed that the expenses made to combat the coronavirus pandemic exceeded the billion dinar mark.

Recent data published by the CBL shows that 632 million was allocated to the military of health, 50 million directed to municipalities and local councils, and 95 million dinars were allocated to the military medicine organization to aid in confronting the quickly spreading virus.

The data also further revealed that 35 million dinars were spent on reinforcing ambulance services to be better equipped in dealing with the virus, as well as around 151 million dinars for the medical supply system, 44 million dinars for embassies and consulates, and 22 million dinars for the Ministry of Education.

Despite the enormous amount of spending to combat the virus, isolation centres across the country continue to report a massive shortage in oxygen systems and intensive care units and a deficit in testing kits leading to inaccurate data and further outbreaks of the virus.

The shortages facing health authorities and medical personnel have left people wondering if the astronomical amount of money allocated to the concerned parties had been subject to corruption and theft at the expense of the average citizen.

As of today, Libya is just a few hundred cases away from crossing the threshold of 100 thousand recorded cases of COVID-19, putting it at number six in all of Africa, despite having a population of just six million people.