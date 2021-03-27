Libya

Customs work to resume in Ras Jedir after Libyan-Tunisian agreement

The ease of movement in customs between the neighboring nations has always been of great economical benefit to Libyans and Tunisians alike

An official agreement was signed this week by the Director-General of the Libyan Customs Authority, Suliman Ali and his Tunisian counterpart Youssef Zouaghi to officially resume customs work at the border crossing of Ras Jedier.

Representatives of both nations agreed to organize a joint customs committee to oversee the customs work with plans to meet in mid-may to fully implement the agreement and facilitate the smooth operations at the port.

The ease of bilateral procedures at the border crossing is of vital importance to both nations’ struggling economies amidst the crippling conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

