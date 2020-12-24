Dabbashi: Decision to increase salaries is insulting to workers

Former Representative of Libya to the United Nations, Ibrahim Dabbashi called the decision by the Government of National Accord (GNA) to increase public worker’s salaries by 20% insulting and disastrous.

“The decision is demeaning to workers in the education, health, and foreign sectors, and kills hope for a decent life for retirees. It is the right of workers in the aforementioned sectors to go on strike until they find a government that does justice to them,” Said the former diplomat in a tweet.

Dabbashi noted that the decision will only make rich richer and the poor poorer, thus increasing the class disparity in the country and creating a bigger divide between the Libyan people.

He also explained that in the spirit of fairness and giving the average citizen a chance at a decent life, the Presidential Council should increase public workers’ salaries by at least 200%.