Dabeiba: We have no coordination with Haftar in Benghazi

Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity asserts that his government doesn't have any coordination with Haftar and his forces

The GNU cabinet was scheduled to visit Benghazi but was forced to cancel the meeting, however the PM assures that a visit to the city will happen very soon.[Photo: Archive]
The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdelhamid Dabeiba, said that there was no coordination in Benghazi between them and Haftar, and that his Government was coordinating with the mayor and the police services there.

In a televised statement, Dabeiba explained that there were things he described as logistical that prevented them from holding a government meeting in Benghazi, pledging to hold that meeting soon in the city.

In the same vein, he stressed that his Government was seeking national reconciliation and was working to complete the elections on time for the next 24 December, and that he wanted the Constitution, the elections and an end to the transitional stages.

He went on to say that, with the exception of the military, his government had unified 80 percent of state institutions, with the 5 + 5 Commission serving as the cornerstone of the unification.

Prime Minister Dbeibah was scheduled to meet with his cabinet in Benghazi, visit institutions and regions, and assess the state of areas affected by the country’s civil war.

After forces loyal to Haftar cordoned off Benina Airport last week, the Libyan PM was forced to cancel a visit to Benghazi.

