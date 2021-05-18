Dabeiba welcomes the US’s Acting Assistant Secretary of State

Head of Government of National Unity, Abdelhamid Dabeiba met today with the US’s Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Joey Hood, who arrived in Libya today, on an official visit.

The meeting was attended by the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mengoush and Minister of Oil and Gas Mohamed Oun, while the United States side was represented by a delegation that included the United States Ambassador and Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and a number of United States State Department officials.

During his visit, the senior official will hold in-depth discussions with Mohamed Al-Menfi, the head of the Presidential Council, and officials from the Government of National Unity, primarily the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Libyan-American relations and bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of security and the economy, according to the Libyan News Agency (LANA).

As Norland has already stressed in the past, the United States will support the Government of National Unity in addressing the urgent needs of the population and preparing for national elections next December.

At the conclusion of the visit, a joint press release will be issued by the Libyan Foreign Minister and the United States official in a press conference.