Libya

Dabeiba welcomes the US’s Acting Assistant Secretary of State

Libya's Prime Minister and America's Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Joey Hood met today in Tripoli for Mr. Hood's official visit to the country

BY Libyan Express

Hood is scheduled to meet with high ranking officials of  the Government of National Unity to discuss American-Libyan relations. [Photo: GNU]
Head of Government of National Unity, Abdelhamid Dabeiba met today with the US’s Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Joey Hood, who arrived in Libya today, on an official visit.

The meeting was attended by the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mengoush and Minister of Oil and Gas Mohamed Oun, while the United States side was represented by a delegation that included the United States Ambassador and Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and a number of United States State Department officials.

During his visit, the senior official will hold in-depth discussions with Mohamed Al-Menfi, the head of the Presidential Council, and officials from the Government of National Unity, primarily the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Libyan-American relations and bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of security and the economy, according to the Libyan News Agency (LANA).

As Norland has already stressed in the past, the United States will support the Government of National Unity in addressing the urgent needs of the population and preparing for national elections next December.

At the conclusion of the visit, a joint press release will be issued by the Libyan Foreign Minister and the United States official in a press conference.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Libyan PM receives second Covid-19 vaccine jab

Libya

Marked improvement in electricity despite continuing wire thefts

Libya

Dabeiba following up with Parliament on the adoption of the 2021 budget proposal

Libya

Libyan Prime Minister vows to complete stalled educational infrastructure projects

Submit a Correction

For: Dabeiba welcomes the US’s Acting Assistant Secretary of State

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.