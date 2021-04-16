Debaiba and a delegation of ministers in Russia for discussions on several aspects of cooperation

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba, arrived in the Federal Republic of Russia together with a delegation of ministers for extended discussions with the Russian side on further cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Najla Al-Mangoush, the Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohamed Oun, and the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Hadad.

The Libyan PM and his delegation were received by the Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and the African States, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, as well as the Chargé d’affaires of the Libyan Embassy, Mustafa Abousaida.

The GNU Information Office reported that during the meetings, Prime Minister reiterated the vital need for all mercenaries to leave Libyan territory and asked the Russian side to put pressure on Wagner.

The two sides also stressed work to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of energy, transport and agriculture.

In terms of the Covid-19 pandemic, the parties agreed on the need to expedite the supply of other doses of the Russian made Sputnik V vaccine to Libya.

With regard to the work of the Joint Libyan-Russian Committee, both sides agreed to designate the Minister of Oil Mohamed Oun as Co-Chairman of the Committee with his counterpart, the Russian Minister of Energy.