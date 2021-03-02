Debaiba denies allegation of bribery, asserts LPDF election was transparent

Libya’s New Executive authority was off to a rocky start last month as a result of a logo fiasco that forced them into changing it and remarks by the PM that alienated a majority of his female supporters.

The yet to be confirmed Government of National Unity (GNU)now faces allegations of bribery in the elections conducted in Geneva by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

Designate-Prime Minister Debaiba outright denied the claims and emphasised that the elections in Geneva were carried out with complete transparency.

He also added that the initial stage of confirming Libya’s new executive authority by the parliament is near completion, assuring the Libyan people that the time of fragmentation, corruption and absence of basic right and services will soon come to an end under his leadership.

The PM’s statements come after AFP reported that a leaked report of UN experts noted at least 3 participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum were bribed for their Debiba votes.

AFP also added that One delegate “erupted in anger in the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel in Tunis on hearing that some participants may have received up to $500,000 for their Dbaiba votes, whereas he had only received $200,000.”

The United Nations has yet to make a statement regarding the allegations and is set to present the findings of its investigation to the Security Council on 15 March.