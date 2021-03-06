Debaiba formed his cabinet based on competence and representation

Libya’s Prime Minister-designate of the yet to be confirmed Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdul Hamid Debaiba affirmed that only competence and geographical representation were taken into consideration when selecting members of his new cabinet.

Libya’s new PM insisted that the required competence for the monumental task ahead and ensuring the broad representation of all Libya’s regions and districts were the only deciding factors in selecting candidates of his newly announced 34-member cabinet.

He added that the selection process was meticulous and that he took into consideration the many conflicts the country has undergone over the years.

He also specifically emphasised that he intends to lead a government that represents the voices of all Libyans, especially those that have been marginalized and underrepresented for years.

The PM noted that the number of ministerial positions was kept with very little modification as the process of reducing the number of ministries and merging their departments would have taken more time than they had as the deadline for the vote of confidence session nears closer.

Debiba concluded by stating that his top priority upon confirmation will be to improve the basic services for all Libyan citizens, reunifying all of Libya’s state institutions and ending all the corruption and backdoor dealing that have left the average citizen struggling for survival.

Libya’s reunified House of Reprenstatves is set to meet in Sirte this Monday to conduct the highly anticipated vote of confidence session.

In accordance with the roadmap established in Tunis, Prime Minister Debaiba has until 19 March to win the approval of his cabinet from the Libyan parliament.

If the House of Representatives of Libya fails to confirm the new executive authority, the vote of confidence will then go to the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).