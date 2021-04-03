Debaiba forms committee to formally address public sector salary increase

In his 6th decree of 2021, Libya’s prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba formed a ministerial committee to submit a formal proposal for the increase of public sector salaries.

The ministers of Finance, Civil Service, Transportation, and Labor and Rehabilitation will be heading the committee.

The minister of finance, Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdullah sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking it to disregard all previous proposals and nominations made by the previous government of national accords.

In the letter he explained that this is regarding the nomination of financial observers and their assistants to work abroad in embassies, consulates, and international missions.

Libya’s financial situation continues to struggle as a result of the continued delays in payment to public sector workers and the lack of liquidity due to the rampant corruption in the country’s banking sector.

This last week the National Commission for Human Rights in Libya (NCHRL) condemned the continued withholding of public sector salaries, strongly denouncing the actions of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), and the Audit Bureau that continues to hold the country’s economy hostage.