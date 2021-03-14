Libya

Debaiba officially receives PM office, issues his first decree immediately

Debaiba moves into the PM's office in Tripoli, freezes all state investment funds and companies upon arrival

BY Libyan Express

The aim of freezing all state funds and companies is to avoid any doubts that maybe cast his way. [Photo: GNU]
Libya’s new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba has officially received the office of the country’s leader from his predecessor Fayez Al-Serraj in Tripoli and just hours upon arrival issued his first decree.

The newly confirmed PM issued his first degree (1/2021) since his confirmation mere days ago to freeze all state financial investment funds and companies to avoid any further air of suspicions or doubts.

The freeze is temporary and does not include the payment of government salaries.

Debiba and his now confirmed cabinet are set to take their oath of office tomorrow in Tobruk to officially commence their work as Libya’s new government.

The Government of National Unity (GNU) received an overwhelming welcome from international bodies and governments upon their confirmation this last week, a possible sign of hope for the country.

