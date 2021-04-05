Libya

Debaiba welcomes Maltese PM, hold joints press conference 

The Maltese Prime Minister arrived for an official visit to meet with his Libyan counterpart and discuss matters of cooperation

BY Libyan Express

The Maltese Prime Minister stated that his movement will continue to support Libya and confirmed that the Maltese embassy will be reopening shortly. [Photo: Lana]
Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debibah today welcomed the arrival of his Maltese counterpart Robert Abela in a further show of support from the European Union for Libya’s new government and the country’s new state of change.

The Ministers for Foreign Affairs and the Interior, the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and the Ambassador of Libya to Malta participated in the reception ceremony at Cabinet headquarters.

Discussions took place between the Libyan and Maltese sides, involving Maltese Ministers of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, during which several files of interest to the two countries were addressed.

Following the meeting between the two sides, a joint press conference was held, at which the President of the Government of National Unity confirmed the depth of relations and bilateral cooperation in all areas, explaining that the Government of National Unity would promote and develop such relations in the interest of both nations.

According to the Head of Government, Malta had played an important role in resolving the conflict in Libya by organizing several meetings between Libyan partisans.

On his end the Maltese PM announced the return of air traffic between the two countries in the coming period, expressing his pleasure at the resumption of his country’s embassy in Tripoli in the coming days as well.

He also added that in In the coming period, his Government looks forward to strengthening relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries, stressing the continued full support of Libya in many areas, particularly economy and security.

The Maltese PM’s visit to Libya furthers the EU’s support for the country’s ongoing transitional stage and its upcoming elections to bring it out of its decade worth of chaos and uncertainty.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also announced his intentions to visit Libya this week to reopen the Greek embassy after a 6-year absence.

And earlier in the month, the foreign ministers of Italy, Germany and France paid a historic visit to the country’s capitol to meet with the head of state and the country’s foreign minister to discuss mutual cooperation and Libya’s return to the international stage.

