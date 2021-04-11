Debiba to visit Turkey at the official invitation of Recep Erdogan

Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdul Hamid Debaiba, is making an official visit to Turkey, tomorrow Monday, at the formal invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A statement issued by the Turkish Presidency Liaison Service on Sunday stated that the visit would take place on 12 and 13 April to participate in the first meeting of the High-level Strategic Council between the two countries.

The historical relations between Turkey and Libya will be assessed in all their aspects and steps to enhance bilateral cooperation with the participation of the relevant ministers from both countries, in accordance with the statement.

It is also planned to exchange views on regional and international developments.

Yesterday Saturday, Turkish media reported that the head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba, is visiting Turkey on Monday, at the head of a government delegation of 13 Ministers.

This is the first visit of Debaiba to Turkey since taking over his official duties on 16 March after a successful confirmation by the Libyan parliament.