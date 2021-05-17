Delegation of the European Union to Libya set to reopen today in Tripoli

José Sabadell, European Union Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Libya, announced today the reopening of the EU mission offices in Tripoli.

Sabadell called the move a “breakthrough” in a tweet, saying, “We’ll be able to collaborate directly and efficiently with Libyan officials, civil society, and partners.”

The head of the European mission went on to say that he was personally very excited to be stationed in Tripoli’s capital on a permanent basis with his team, and that he was looking forward to this new phase.

The EU Delegation to Libya opened in Tripoli in 2011 but was temporarily relocated to Tunis following the outbreak of violence in 2014.