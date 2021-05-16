Demonstrations continue in Tripoli in support of Palestine

Demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people continued in Tripoli for the third day in a row, with Libyans chanting in protest to the Israeli army’s violence against Gaza and the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The raising of the Palestinian flag alongside the Libyan flag was seen by Martyrs Square as a show of unity with Palestinians in the face of indiscriminate bombing of civilians and infrastructure in Gaza.

Demonstrators called for an end to Israeli violence as well as protection for Palestinians. They also condemned Arab leaders’ continued inaction toward Palestine, as well as the normalization process waged by some Arab states with the state of Israel.

The Mayor of Tripoli, in a televised statement, urged Libyans to intensify their support for Palestinians and the Holy Mosque in these difficult days of Israeli aggression.

Ninety-one members of the Libyan House of Representatives have called on the Government of National Unity (GNU) to begin an official campaign of support for Palestinians to fight Israeli occupying forces’ “blatant aggression” and to provide assistance to those living in Palestinian land.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the number of people killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank has risen to ten, while the death toll in Gaza has risen to 122.

The current fighting in the West Bank has been called the most violent since the second intifada, which lasted from 2000 to 2005.