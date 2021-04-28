Deputy PM condemns the cancellation of a cabinet meeting in Benghazi

Libya’s Deputy Prime Minister Ibrahim Abu Jinnah slammed forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar for obstructing a government meeting in Benghazi this week, resulting in the ministerial meeting being cancelled.

The blocking of the National Unity Government meeting, according to the deputy premier, provides an opening for “those trying to disrupt Libya’s political process.”

When confronted with attempts to sabotage the political process, Abu Jinnah told Libyans that the government’s commitment to supporting stability in the country only “becomes stronger.”

“It is regrettable that any side tries to perpetuate the state of political discord, the state’s disintegration, and the blackmailing of its institutions,” Abu Jinnah said in a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Dbeibah was scheduled to meet with his cabinet in Benghazi, visit institutions and regions, and assess the state of areas affected by the country’s civil war.

After forces loyal to Haftar cordoned off Benina Airport on Sunday, the Libyan PM was forced to cancel a visit to Benghazi scheduled for Monday.