Deputy PM meets with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs in Benghazi

Libya’s Deputy Prime Minister for the Goverment of National Unity (GNU) Hussein El-Qatrani this week welcomed the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias, the Consular Officer Stamatikos Dictionaries and their accompanying delegation in Benghazi.

The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the Minister and his accompanying delegation, stressing the need to consolidate economic and political relations between the two countries and stressing the importance of strategic cooperation between the two nation and coordination in many cases.

For his part, the Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs announced during this visit the return of the Greek consulate’s work in the city.

During his press conference with Libyan Deputy, he also stressed the importance of the resumption of maritime border demarcation talks between the parties and the importance of maintaining the unity and stability of the country and of a ceasefire, calling for the exit of all foreign forces from the country.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid an official visit last Tuesday to the capital, Tripoli, during which he held discussions with the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity.