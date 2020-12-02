Libya

Derregia accuses Al-Sarraj of toying with public funds

Former head of Libyan Investment Authority accuses prime minister of mishandling public funds

BY Libyan Express

An oil company was established last May in London by the Prime Minister according to the former head of LIA. [Photo: Archive]
The former chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) revealed that the head of the Presidential Council Fayez al-Sarraj has established an oil company in London this past May that’s run by the head of marketing for the National Oil Cooperation (NOC).

He added, “Is this company for marketing oil or importing it? There is no need for this cooperation except to toy with Libyan people’s money.”

He also gave a full list of the company’s directors, Imad Abdalatif Salem, Ibrahim Abduljalli Alghumari and Khalifallah Mufatah Ebrahim, the company is called Murzuq Oil Services limited

He concluded the statement that came from his official Facebook page by saying “We are waiting for Mustafa Sanalla to explain this to us with the same enthusiasm as his last speech.”

The former head of the investment authority was referencing the Chairman of the NOC’s last public statement in which he scathingly went after the Central Bank of Libya with accusations of embezzling public funds and declared that oil revenues will remain frozen until failed and unjust policies are fixed in the bank.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Outcome of emergency oil revenue meeting

Libya

Make Libyans pay for bombing them

Business

Libya’s black market exchange rate reaches record numbers

Business

Prime Minister calls for emergency meeting to address frozen oil revenues

Submit a Correction

For: Derregia accuses Al-Sarraj of toying with public funds

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.