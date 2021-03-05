Despite a 90% recovery rate, Libya’s Covid numbers continue to climb

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that nearly 90% of all recorded covid-19 cases in Libya have successfully recovered, emphasising that compared to neighbouring nations and countries the world over, Libya’s coronavirus situation is stable.

The NCDC confirmed that while more than 135,000 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak in early March of 2020, only 10,000 are active while more than 120,000 have recovered.

While the NCDC reassures the citizens the situation is stable, numbers across the country are at a rapid increase as schools have been authorized to receive students earlier this month.

Schools in Sabha has already closed its door for at least 2 weeks after the number of cases rose dramatically just a week into children returning to schools.

The Government of National Accord’s head of Fayez Al-Sarraj has authorized the purchase of four different vaccines, Pfizer-Biontech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna.

Libya’s expected to receive 12 million doses in total, for the vaccination of its entire population, the first shipment of 1 million doses consisting of 55,000 of the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 900,000 of Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive sometime in the upcoming weeks.

The 1 million expected doses will be enough to vaccinate at least 500,000 Libyan with priority going to medical health professionals, people over 60-year-old and those with preexisting conditions that put them at a higher risk for the virus.