Libya

Di Maio: Italy will open a consulate in Benghazi

Following his visit to Libya just days ago, Italy's FM announces the country's intention to open a consulate in Benghazi in another show of support

BY Libyan Express

Di Maio and his French and German counterparts paid a memorable visit to Tripoli this last week to mark yet another display of support by the international community to Libya in its transitional stage. [Photo: AP]
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio reiterated Italy’s intention to support Libya in its transitional stage and necessary procedures needed to achieve fair and honest national elections later this year. 

the minister continued to push for a democratic peaceful answer to the Libyan crisis as opposed to the violence and conflict that dominated the country in the last decade.

Di Maio added that a year ago during the berlin conference, the idea of a peaceful solution to Libya’s crisis was considered impossible and his country was criticized for supporting a diplomatic solution.

He added that Italy intends to open a consulate in Benghazi, and an honorary consulate in the south.

The FM also discussed his recent historic visit to Libya’s capitol with his french and german counterpart, calling it a great experience and a tangible sign for continued European support to the north African nation.

During the visit last week, Di Maio re-emphasized the importance of removing all foreign forces from Libya once and for all, a sentiment shared strongly by Libya’s foreign minister Najla Al-Mangoush and international powers worldwide.

