Di Maio: We asked the Group of Seven to cooperate in support of Libya’s stability

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said his country had appealed to the G7 nations to work together and promote the development of new economic investment opportunities that would benefit Libyans and Italian businesses, as well as consolidate Libyan stability.

Di Maio said in a Facebook post after the first day of the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers meeting in London that Italian companies will start building a highway from the Tunisian border to the Egyptian border, as well as building Tripoli International Airport and rebuilding Benghazi Airport, in the coming months.

G7 meetings will discuss migration, according to Di Maio, who confirmed that they have obtained guarantees of cooperation on migration flows from Libya, allowing them to handle the phenomenon with their key allies.

Participants will also address a variety of other issues at the conference, including the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, ways to obtain vaccines and treatments for various countries around the world, and climate change.

The meeting was opened to India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

The G7 consists of Canada, Japan, Britain, the United States of America, Germany, Italy and France.