Libya

Dialogue forum to be extended to next week.

The UN representative expressed that a lack of agreement reached does not mean the forum was a failure.

BY Libyan Express

Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis. [AP]
The UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum is set to be extended to next week due to a lack of consensus on who will lead the transition process.

The acting head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Williams, declared the end of the Libyan political dialogue meeting held in Tunisia, and the return of participants to their regions and its virtual reconvening next week.

Despite a lack of final decision being reached, at a press conference held in Tunisia, Williams expressed her satisfaction at the results of the deliberations held during the meetings and the strong national restorative spirit demonstrated by the participants in its work, according to her statement.

The acting UN envoy confirmed that the spirit of reconciliation prevailed among the participants, particularly after what she considers to be positive results achieved in the economic and military track and that more sessions will be held next week virtually to finalize some matters that need to be further examined.

She explained that the meeting next week, during which the discussion of the executive authority will continue, and that participants will have an opportunity to consult with their regions on what was discussed in the meetings held in Tunis.

Williams confirmed that the meetings determined to form a legal committee to deal with the constitutional rule of elections as a political issue and that its members would be participants in its work.

The representative called on participants to think, reflect and talk to others about what was discussed, what was achieved in Tunisia and what would best serve the Libyan people and their future.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libya’s ambassador to UN urges for investigation into murder of female lawyer…

Libya

Tunisian President: There is no room for dividing Libya

Libya

Libyan Political Dialogue Forum has kick-started in Tunisia

Libya

Tunisia hosts UN-backed Forum to Sustainable Peace in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Dialogue forum to be extended to next week.

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.