Director of NCDC denies kidnapping rumors

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) addressed on Monday the rampant rumours on social media that its director, Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar had been kidnapped.

In a video address on the NCDC’s official Facebook page, the director himself addressed the incorrect rumours that he had been taken against his will.

“Today, Monday, November 30, at 5 p.m., in my office at the headquarters of the National Center for Disease Control. We returned from the launching of the National Community awareness Campaign against Coronavirus in the district of Qasr Bin Ghashir, in which the National Center participated in cooperation with the district to reduce and control the number of cases in the area that had been escalating quickly send a message to the people make them aware of all preventive and precautionary measures.

“This is the truth,” The director added. “As for the rumours that were spread on Facebook that I was kidnapped, there is no truth to any of them; Thank Allah. I am in my office right now, performing my duties safely.”

Al-Najjar also expressed his gratitude to those who reached out to make sure he was safe by saying. “We thank all those who asked and those who called to check on ass, we have no problem with anyone and there has been no kidnapping. Bless all of you, and we ask Allah to keep everyone safe.”

The NCDC is currently entrenched in the battle to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, with recorded cases in Libya rising consistently over the last few months to cross the threshold of 83 thousand, director Al-Najjar recently warned that the country will have to go back into Lockdown should the case number continue to rise in this manner.