Egypt completely rejects Turkish military intervention in Libya

In the very first visit to Libya’s capital in six years, an Egyptian delegation of high ranking officers met with officials representing the Government of National Accords (GNA) this week to discuss the ceasefire agreement and Egypt’s relationship with Libya.

According to inside sources, the Egyptian delegation visiting Tripoli informed GNA officials on the urgency of ending Turkish military exports and stressed Egypt’s rejection of Turkish military basis in Libya.

Egyptian representatives also emphasised the need to dismantle all armed militias and departing foreign military forces from the country in accordance with the ceasefire agreement signed in Geneva.

The meetings with the Egyptians delegations addressed various other topics of importance including security and political issues, air navigation, implementing the joint Four Freedoms Act, and reopening the Egyptian consulate in Tripoli.

The meeting also discussed the five + five committee to support international efforts on political dialogue and resolve the current crisis via political and peaceful means.

The comments by Egyptian officials come in light of a recent visit by Turkish Minister of Defence to Libya, in which he responded to threats made by Khalifa Haftar by promising that any aggressive tactics against Turkish forces in Libya will be met with immediate and decisive consequences.