Egyptian delegation visits Tripoli for the first time in 6 years
GNA officials welcomed delegations from Egypt in the country's capital
Several officials of the Government of National Accord (GNA) welcomed high ranking Egyptian delegation today in Mitiga airport.
This is the first visit by Egyptian officials to the Libyan capital of Tripoli since 2014.
The delegation was led by Ayman Badie, the head of Egypt’s National Committee concerned with Libyan affairs and included deputies of the Egyptian Defence Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and the Deputy Head of Egyptian Intelligence.
GNA officials scheduled to meet with the Egyptian delegation include Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala, Depuy-head of the presidential council Ahmed Maiteeq and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.
